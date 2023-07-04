Left Menu

India's June palm oil, soyoil imports jump on lower prices-dealers

Soyoil's premium over palm oil had been negligible in the last few months, which is pushing buyers to increase purchases, said Rajesh Patel, managing partner at GGN Research, an edible oil trader and broker. Sunflower oil imports in June plunged 36% from a month ago to 190,000 metric tons, dealers said.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2023 15:35 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 14:28 IST
India's June palm oil, soyoil imports jump on lower prices-dealers
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's June palm oil imports jumped 49% from the previous month to their highest in three months as buyers took advantage of a dip in prices to their lowest in 28 months to increase purchases, six dealers told Reuters.

A rebound in buying by the world's biggest vegetable oil importer would support Malaysian palm oil futures and help top producers Indonesia and Malaysia to trim inventories. Palm oil imports by India rose to 655,000 metric tons in June, up from 439,173 metric tons in May, according to average estimates from the dealers.

May imports were the lowest since February 2021 as the tropical oil started trading at a premium to soyoil and sunflower oil over the past few months, prompting buyers to shift to the cheaper soft oils. But lower imports in May and the price correction encouraged Indian buyers to increase purchases in June, said Sandeep Bajoria, CEO of Sunvin Group, a vegetable oil brokerage and consultancy firm.

Price-sensitive Asian buyers typically rely on palm oil because of the low cost and quick shipping times. The Solvent Extractors' Association of India is likely to publish its June vegetable oil import data by mid-July.

India's soyoil imports in June surged 35% from a month ago to 432,000 metric ton, according to the dealers. Soyoil's premium over palm oil had been negligible in the last few months, which is pushing buyers to increase purchases, said Rajesh Patel, managing partner at GGN Research, an edible oil trader and broker.

Sunflower oil imports in June plunged 36% from a month ago to 190,000 metric tons, dealers said. India buys palm oil mainly from Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, while it imports soyoil and sunflower oil from Argentina, Brazil, Russia and Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's drug; US judges halt healthcare bans for transgender youth and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's ...

 Global
3
IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection between informal and the circular economy

IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection be...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

The Most Memorable Moments in Cricket World Cup History

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023