Supreme Court grants bail to Abdulla Umar in connection with religious conversion racket case

Abdulla Umar has challenged the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court order dated December 16, 2022, in a case related to illegal mass conversion.

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2023 15:25 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 15:25 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to Abdulla Umar, accused in a case relating to an illegal religious conversion racket case. A bench of justices Aniruddha Bose and CT Ravikumar directed to release Abdulla Umar on bail observing that there is no need to keep him under detention further as the charges have been framed in this case.

However, the court imposed various conditions against him including providing his mobile phone number to the investigating agency, not to use any other mobile phone except that and keep the live location on round the clock. The court also directed him not to leave Delhi without permission and not to enter Uttar Pradesh except to attend court proceedings and whenever the probe agency called for any investigation. He will mark his presence before Noida Police every third day, the court also directed. The court also imposed conditions that he shall not leave the country without permission and surrender his passport if he have any.

Abdulla Umar has challenged the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court order dated December 16, 2022, in a case related to illegal mass conversion. Abdulla Umar, son of Maulana Umar Gautam was arrested in November 2021 in connection with a religious conversion racket case.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court in December 2022 rejected the bail applications of Umar Gautam, his son, and three other accused in the case. Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorism Squad has arrested the accused person for their alleged involvement in the religious conversion of people from economically weaker sections and students on the pretext of money, job and marriage as well as children with hearing and speech disabilities. (ANI)

