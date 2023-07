BRIEF-Dubai crown prince inaugurates world’s largest waste-to-energy facility

DUBAI CROWN PRINCE SHEIKH HAMDAN BIN MOHAMMED BIN RASHID ON TWITTER:

* INAUGURATES "WORLD'S LARGEST AND MOST EFFICIENT" WASTE-TO-ENERGY FACILITY IN WARSAN WITH AN INVESTMENT OF AED 4 BILLION ($1.09 BILLION).

* THE FACILITY IS CAPABLE OF GENERATING 220 MEGAWATT-HOURS OF RENEWABLE ENERGY, CAN PROCESS 2 MILLION TONNES OF WASTE PER YEAR. ($1 = 3.6724 UAE dirham)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)