China expresses regret over 'hasty' release of IAEA report on Japan's radioactive water discharge

China's foreign ministry on Tuesday expressed regret over the "hasty" release of the U.N. nuclear watchdog's report on Japan's plan to release treated radioactive water from the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima plant into the ocean.

"If the Japanese side is bent on going its own way, it must bear all the consequences," the ministry said in a statement.

