China expresses regret over 'hasty' release of IAEA report on Japan's radioactive water discharge
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 04-07-2023 16:17 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 15:39 IST
China's foreign ministry on Tuesday expressed regret over the "hasty" release of the U.N. nuclear watchdog's report on Japan's plan to release treated radioactive water from the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima plant into the ocean.
"If the Japanese side is bent on going its own way, it must bear all the consequences," the ministry said in a statement.
