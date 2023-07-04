Left Menu

Road safety remains collective responsibility of users

All the occupants of the taxi including the driver, nine women, four men and two children, succumbed to their fatal wounds and the truck driver was admitted to hospital. 

04-07-2023
The Road Traffic Management Corporation will investigate the crash and establish the root cause of this tragic incident. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
Minister of Transport Sindisiwe Chikunga has emphasised that road safety remains the collective responsibility of road users and every road user must play their part in ensuring the country's roads are safe.

This comes after the tragic crash that claimed the lives of 15 people on the N10 at Middelburg in the Eastern Cape on Sunday night, 2 June 2023.

A minibus taxi with 15 occupants was travelling from Cradock entering Middelburg, when it collided with an articulated truck head-on.

“We are deeply saddened that so many people lost their lives in this horrific crash and we send our heartfelt condolences to the families and the loved ones of those who perished and wish the person in hospital a speedy recovery.

“Our commitment to making our roads safer has never been greater.  We are seized with the implementation of measures to arrest the carnage on our roads.  These include classifying traffic policing as a 24-hour, seven-day job to maximise visibility, while tightening measures to change reckless behaviour by motorists,” the Minister said on Monday. 

Chikunga called upon all road users to be vigilant on the road at all times and motorists to observe the rules of the road and ensure that their vehicles are roadworthy at all times.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

