Left Menu

Russian rouble nears 90 vs dollar, lowest in over 15 months

The rouble failed to benefit from an increase in prices for Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, which was up 1.2% at $75.53 a barrel. Bank St Petersburg said the rouble was unlikely to strengthen in the coming days, under pressure from a supply and demand imbalance on the FX market.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-07-2023 16:20 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 15:43 IST
Russian rouble nears 90 vs dollar, lowest in over 15 months
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Russian rouble slid to a more than 15-month low on Tuesday, heading towards the 90 mark against the dollar, weighed down by domestic political concerns and with limited support factors beyond higher oil prices. By 1006 GMT, the rouble was 1% weaker against the dollar at 89.16, earlier hitting 89.80, its weakest mark since March 29, 2022.

It lost 1.1% to trade at 97.69 versus the euro and shed 1.6% against the yuan to 12.38 , a more than 14-month low. The rouble was correctively trying to strengthen in the previous session and could yet pull back from this slump, wrote Alor Broker in a note.

Capital controls have helped insulate the rouble against geopolitics in the 16 months since Russia invaded Ukraine, but mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin's aborted march toward Moscow on June 24 reverberated through markets and raised questions about President Vladimir Putin's grip on power. The rouble lost more than 9% in June and is down around 20% so far this year, making it one of the world's worst performers.

Russia's currency is unlikely to find much room to strengthen over the coming 12 months, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, with analysts and economists expecting the Bank of Russia to raise interest rates in July and again later in the year as inflationary pressure intensifies. The rouble failed to benefit from an increase in prices for Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, which was up 1.2% at $75.53 a barrel.

Bank St Petersburg said the rouble was unlikely to strengthen in the coming days, under pressure from a supply and demand imbalance on the FX market. U.S. markets will be closed on Tuesday for the nation's Independence Day holiday.

Russian stock indexes were lower. The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 1.5% to 978.0 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.5% lower at 2,781.2 points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's drug; US judges halt healthcare bans for transgender youth and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's ...

 Global
2
FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023