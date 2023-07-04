Telangana: President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Hyderabad

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Hyderabad from Bengaluru on Tuesday. Murmu was received by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy among other officials at the Hakimpet Air Force Station here.

She later left to Rashtrapathi Nilayam in Bollarum by road. President Murmu is scheduled to address the closing ceremony of legendary Freedom Fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju's 125th Birth Anniversary Celebrations at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in the evening.

The President is on a 5-day visit to Karnataka, Telangana and Maharashtra that began on July 3. The President will leave for Nagpur from Hakimpet Air Force Station this evening.

On Wednesday, the President will speak at Gondwana University's 10th convocation. She will also open the Sanskritik Kendra at the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in Koradi, Nagpur, according to a statement. On Thursday, President Murmu will engage with PVTG members at Nagpur's Raj Bhavan. She will attend an event sponsored by the Maharashtra government in her honour at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai, said the statement.

Murmu had graced the second convocation of Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence at Muddenahalli, Karnataka on Monday, said an official statement. (ANI)

