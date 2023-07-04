Left Menu

MP: Devotees throng Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain on 1st day of Shravan; special Bhasma Aarti performed

'Sawan' also known as 'Shravan' is the fifth month of the Hindu lunar calendar, and is considered one of the holiest months. Every Monday during this period is regarded as a highly auspicious time to fast and seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. This year Sawan will last for 58 days, from July 4 to August 31.

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2023 16:12 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 16:12 IST
MP: Devotees throng Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain on 1st day of Shravan; special Bhasma Aarti performed
Bhasma Aarti being performed at Mahakaleshwar Temple on Tuesday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Devotees thronged the Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Tuesday, the first day of the holy Shravan month, and sought the blessings of Lord Shiva. 'Sawan' also known as 'Shravan' is the fifth month of the Hindu lunar calendar, and is considered one of the holiest months. Every Monday during this period is regarded as a highly auspicious time to fast and seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. This year Sawan will last for 58 days, from July 4 to August 31.

According to religious beliefs, Shravan month is considered to be the favourite month of Lord Shiva. It is believed that by worshipping Lord Shiva in this period, one gets immediate relief from their troubles. On the occasion of the first day of the holy month, thousands of devotees participated in the 'Bhasma Aarti' held in the Baba Mahakal temple and worshipped lord Shiva. 'Bhasma aarti' (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual here. It is performed during the 'Brahma Muhurta' between around 3:30 and 5:30 in the morning.

Priest of Mahakal Temple Om Sharma said, "Today, on the first day of the month of Shravan, a huge crowd of devotees gathered here at Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga. The Bhasma Aarti that takes place here every morning was special on Tuesday because of the beginning of Shravan month. Thousands of devotees participated in the Bhasma Aarti and sought blessings of Lord Shiva.". "Today the doors of the Mahakaleshwar temple were opened at 3 am and after the holy bath of Baba Mahakal with water, Panchamrit Mahabhishek was performed. After that Baba Mahakal was specially anointed with Bhang and decorated with dry fruits, after which Bhasma Aati was performed," Sharma said.

Later on, 'Dhup and Deep Aarti' were also performed. The devotees came from every corner of the country to participate in it and they prayed to Baba Mahakal on the occasion, the priest added. Besides, it is believed that the devotee who participates in the Bhasma Aarti of Baba Mahakal in the month of Shravan, has all his sufferings removed and all his wishes are fulfilled. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's drug; US judges halt healthcare bans for transgender youth and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's ...

 Global
2
FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023