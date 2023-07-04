Business Briefs

Bank of India has rolled out Mahila Samman Savings Certificate scheme for women, offering an interest of 7.5 per cent.

MD and CEO Rajneesh Karnatak in a statement claimed Bank of India is the first lender to operationalise the scheme, announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in FY24 Budget, across all branches.

Under the scheme, girls/women can open a savings certificate, or a guardian can do so on behalf of a minor girl. The minimum investment required is Rs 1,000, and any sum in multiples of Rs 100 can be deposited, up to a maximum of Rs 2,00,000.

***** EV startup Vegh raises USD 5 million *Electric two-wheeler startup Vegh has secured USD 5 million in a pre-series round of investment from an undisclosed investor.

The startup is in the market looking to mop up USD 50 million in pre-series funding round, the proceeds from which will be used to bolster its sales and distribution network, expand manufacturing capabilities for EV parts.

Founded in 2021, Vegh, which is into making e-scooters, has a manufacturing facility in Bathinda, Punjab with a production capacity of 60,000 units per year.

***** FPSB India names Krishan Mishra as CEO *Financial Planning Standards Board of India (FPSB) has appointed Krishan Mishra as its chief executive, effective August 1.

FPSB India is a subsidiary of FPSB, the global standards-setting body for the financial planning profession and owner of the international certified financial planner certification programme.

Mishra brings over 20 years experience in the financial services, education and technology sectors, across operations, business and strategy development, marketing and corporate sales, the board said in a statement.

****** HSBC India launches global private banking biz *HSBC India has launched its global private banking business to serve high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth professionals, entrepreneurs and their families who can invest more than USD 2 million a year.

The number of UHNWs in the country--those with over USD30 million to invest -- is seen increasing 58 per cent by 2027. Already, the private wealth market is USD 2.8 trillion, and is projected to grow 8 per cent per annum by 2026.

The private banking will offer a broad range of tailored solutions and bespoke services including investment products and propositions like mutual funds, bonds, portfolio management services, insurance and access to structured products, alternative investments and direct equity execution platform.

****** JM Financial raises Rs 600 cr for credit fund *JM Financial has made the first close of its performing credit fund mopping up Rs 600 crore out of the targeted Rs 1,500 crore deployable corpus.

JM credit opportunities fund-1 is category II AIF registered with Sebi that aims to capture sector-agnostic opportunities from the dislocations in credit markets caused by regulatory differences between banks and NBFCs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)