UP CM expresses condolences over loss of lives in Agra road accident

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the road accident in Agra district.

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2023 16:56 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 16:56 IST
UP CM expresses condolences over loss of lives in Agra road accident
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the road accident in Agra district. Praying for the peace of the departed soul, the Chief Minister has expressed condolences to the bereaved family members.

The Chief Minister has instructed the district administration officials to immediately reach the spot and take the injured to the hospital for proper treatment. Also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured. On Monday night on the Kheragarh-Saiya road, a man driving an XUV car rammed an auto. Due to the fierce collision, the auto was severely damaged. Five people died, including the father-son duo and the driver sitting in the front.

Preetinder Singh, Commissioner of Police Agra said, "Two people died on the spot and three people died in the hospital. The sixth person was very serious. Two persons have been arrested. It has come to light that the driver was drunk. He had fled from the spot. The vehicle has been spotted. Very stringent action would be taken against the driver and his friends." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

