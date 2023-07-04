Left Menu

Brij Bhushan Singh case: Court issues notice to complainant on cancellation report in POCSO case

Special POCSO judge Chhavi Kapoor issued the notice after considering submissions made by Special public prosecutor Atul Srivastava for Delhi Police. The court issued notice and sought the complainant's response for the next date.

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2023 17:00 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 17:00 IST
Brij Bhushan Singh case: Court issues notice to complainant on cancellation report in POCSO case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Patiala House on Tuesday issued notice to the complainant/father for August 1 in the POCSO case against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Delhi police filed a cancellation report in the matter. Special POCSO judge Chhavi Kapoor issued the notice after considering submissions made by Special public prosecutor Atul Srivastava for Delhi Police. The court issued notice and sought the complainant's response for the next date.

Delhi police on June 15 filed a cancellation report in Patiala House Court in the case filed against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. This case was filed in POCSO Act on a complaint by a minor wrestler. The report contains more than 500 pages.

The Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) told the media that a notice has been issued to the complainant on the cancellation report for the next date. A charge sheet was also filed in Rouse Avenue Court in a sexual harrasment case in the matter.

Earlier, Special Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava appeared at Rouse Avenue Court. The Delhi police informed the court that statements of all victims under section 164 CrPC have been recorded before a magistrate. Delhi police on May 12 filed a status report on the application moved by woman wrestlers in an alleged offence of sexual offence levelled against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The court was also informed that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the matter.

SPP Atul Srivastava had submitted that a detailed reply has been filed on the application. An SIT has also been formed in the matter. The Court had asked police to give a copy of the report to the Defence counsel.

SPP Srivastava submitted that the report should not be shared as this is a matter of Sexual harrasment and it may hamper the investigation and may also disclose the identity of the victims. The report should not be shared with anyone due to the confidentiality and sensitivity of the matter.

The counsel for the victims had argued that the public prosecutor is merely trying to hamper the right of the victims and trying to put a veil on the investigation. Earlier, the Court had sought a status report from the Delhi police on the investigation in the FIRs lodged by the wrestlers against Singh.

The plea moved by the woman wrestlers has sought monitoring of the investigation by the court, and direction for the statement of the victim before the court. It has also sought direction to produce a status report on the investigation of the matter. The copies of 2 FIRs were also filed in the court in a sealed cover.

On the earlier date, Advocate SS Hooda, the counsel for the applicants submitted that the two FIRs were lodged by the Delhi police in the matter on April 28. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's drug; US judges halt healthcare bans for transgender youth and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's ...

 Global
2
FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023