BRIEF-Toyota Expects A 9% Rise Of New Cars And Vans Registrations In France In 2023-Toyota France CEO
Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2023 17:32 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 17:11 IST
Toyo Ventures Holdings Bhd:
* TOYOTA EXPECTS A 9% RISE OF NEW CARS AND VANS REGISTRATIONS IN FRANCE IN 2023-TOYOTA FRANCE CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- TOYOTA
- Eikon
- FRANCE
- Toyo Ventures Holdings Bhd
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Toyota Mobility Foundation launches USD 9 mn global city challenge
Rallying-Ogier wins Safari Rally as Toyota sweep top four places
Rallying-Ogier wins Safari Rally as Toyota sweep top four places
Toyota Kirloskar sales up 19 pc at 19,608 units in June
Toyota expects French new cars and vans registrations to rise by 9% in 2023