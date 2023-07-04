Punjab CM Mann flags off 16 SUVs, 56 motorcycles to strengthen anti-human trafficking unit

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday flagged off 16 sports utility vehicles and 56 motorcycles to strengthen the Anti-human Trafficking unit. Taking it to Twitter, CM Mann said, "Today, 16 new hi-tech vehicles and 56 motorcycles were flagged off in the convoy of the 'Anti-Human Trafficking Unit'...Also asked the officials to launch a campaign against human trafficking in Punjab...We are ready to provide all support from the government".

"The safety of the people of Punjab is the responsibility of the Punjab Government and the Punjab Police... we are fully committed to fulfil this responsibility through joint efforts...", added the Punjab Chief Minister. The Anti-human trafficking unit investigates matters pertaining to human trafficking. (ANI)

