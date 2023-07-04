BPCL Supports Cochlear Implantation for 30 Underprivileged Children in Maharashtra

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, a leading 'Maharatna' and Fortune Global 500 Company, is proud to announce its support for a significant healthcare initiative aimed at profoundly deaf children in Maharashtra. As part of its commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), BPCL has partnered with the Indorewala Memorial Educational & Medical Institute & Research Centre (IMEMIRC) to provide cochlear implantation surgeries for 30 underprivileged children in the state.

Cochlear implantation is a life-changing procedure that enhances hearing for individuals who have experienced inner-ear damage and are unable to benefit from external hearing aids. The program led by IMEMIRC is dedicated to offering early intervention and prevention of hearing loss among economically disadvantaged children born deaf.

The initiative is undertaken under BPCL's thrust area of Health & Sanitation, the surgeries are conducted in the hospital at Nashik and other locations in Maharashtra.

As a special highlight of the program, Mr. Sanjay Manjrekar, an esteemed Indian cricket commentator and former cricketer, graced the occasion as the chief guest. Mr. Manjrekar interacted with the beneficiaries, sharing his experiences and providing words of inspiration to the children who have undergone and undergoing the cochlear implantation surgeries.

Mr. Sanjay Manjrekar, Indian cricket commentator and former cricketer, said, ''I have had the privilege of witnessing extraordinary moments in cricket, where triumphs are celebrated and cherished. But what I have seen here, in the daily miracles unfolding through the cochlear implantation program, is truly remarkable. The real heroes are the children and their exceptional performances in overcoming their hearing challenges. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to be a part of this incredible initiative. The dedication and passion exhibited by the entire team, united by a common goal, are truly inspiring. BPCL's efforts to support this remarkable team are driven by a noble purpose, and I extend my best wishes to everyone involved.'' IMEMIRC is a charitable organization that operates the 'Indorewala ENT Hospital,' a state-of-the-art super-speciality care center in Nashik. The hospital is ISO 9001:2000 certified and recognized as a leading center for cochlear implant surgeries in North Maharashtra. Since 2016, it has been empanelled under the ADIP Scheme (Assistance to Disabled Persons for Purchasing/Fitting of Aids/Appliances), a Central Government program supporting cochlear implant surgeries.

The proposal holds immense importance in providing a brighter future for underprivileged children. By supporting cochlear implantation, BPCL and IMEMIRC aim to empower these children and enable them to lead fuller, healthier lives.

The project's salient features include providing free or low-cost services to the underprivileged and enhancing the quality of ENT services available to the community. The beneficiaries will undergo thorough medical examinations, including audiological, radiological, and psychological evaluations, before the surgery. Consultations with cochlear implant surgeons will be conducted to determine the suitability of the candidates, as cochlear implantation involves a surgical, implanted neuroprosthesis / electronic device that restores the sense of sound for individuals with profound hearing loss.

The target beneficiaries of this initiative are 30 children in Maharashtra who will receive cochlear implant surgeries and related rehabilitations.

BPCL remains committed to its mission of uplifting society and supporting initiatives that have a positive impact on communities. By joining hands with IMEMIRC for this cochlear implantation program, BPCL aims to contribute to the overall well-being and development of underprivileged children in Maharashtra.

