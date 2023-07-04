Germany fears expansion of Chinese export control would be problematic

Germany must achieve a certain level of sovereignty in commodities and energy production to reach economic security, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Tuesday, adding that a broadening of China's export controls would be problematic.

"China is now really starting to get serious about two materials. If that also happens with lithium or something like that, then we really have a different problem," Habeck said at an event organised by the mining, chemical and energy industrial union in Berlin.

China announced on Monday it would control exports of some metals widely used in the semiconductor industry, the latest salvo in an escalating war over access to high-tech microchips between Beijing and the United States.

