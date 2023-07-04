Rouble plunges to 90 vs dollar for first time since March 2022

The Russian rouble slid to a more than 15-month low past 90 against the dollar on Tuesday, weighed down by domestic political concerns and strong demand for foreign currency in the face of limited supply. By 1019 GMT, the rouble was 1.4% weaker against the dollar at 89.90, after earlier hitting 90.04, its weakest since March 28, 2022.

It lost 1.5% to trade at 98.07 versus the euro and shed 2% against the yuan to 12.43 , a more than 14-month low. The rouble tried to strengthen in the previous session and could yet pull back from this slump, wrote Alor Broker in a note.

Capital controls have helped insulate the rouble against geopolitics in the 16 months since Russia invaded Ukraine, but mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin's aborted march toward Moscow on June 24 reverberated through markets and raised questions about President Vladimir Putin's grip on power. The rouble lost more than 9% in June and is down around 20% so far this year, making it one of the world's worst performing currencies.

It is unlikely to find much room to strengthen over the coming 12 months, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, with analysts and economists expecting the Bank of Russia to raise interest rates in July and again later in the year as inflationary pressure intensifies. The rouble failed to benefit from an increase in prices for Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, which was up 1.7% at $75.95 a barrel.

Bank St Petersburg analysts said the rouble was unlikely to strengthen in the coming days, under pressure from a supply and demand imbalance on the FX market. U.S. markets will be closed on Tuesday for the nation's Independence Day holiday.

Russian stock indexes were lower. The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 1.5% to 978.0 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.1% lower at 2,791.9 points.

