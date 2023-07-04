Left Menu

PKH Ventures IPO subscribed just 65 pc on final day of offer

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2023 19:03 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 18:26 IST
PKH Ventures IPO subscribed just 65 pc on final day of offer
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The initial share sale of construction and hospitality firm PKH Ventures was subscribed just 65 per cent on the last day of subscription on Tuesday.

The IPO received bids for 1,67,24,300 shares against 2,56,32,000 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The category for non-institutional investors got subscribed 1.67 times, while Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) quota received 99 per cent subscription and the portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 11 per cent.

The public issue of up to 2,56,32,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each had a fresh issue of up to 1,82,58,400 shares and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 73,73,600 shares by its promoter Pravin Kumar Agarwal.

The price range for the offer was fixed at Rs 140-148 a share.

The Mumbai-based company has three business verticals -- construction and management, hospitality, and management services.

The construction projects include residential and commercial buildings and miscellaneous projects including Delhi Police headquarters, a hydropower plant in Amritsar and Nagpur, and a food park.

It also owns and operates two hotels and manages one resort & spa at Aamby Valley, Lonavala. Besides, it owns and operates certain restaurants and Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) like Zebra Crossing, Mumbai Salsa, and Hardy's Burger under its brands.

IDBI Capital Markets is the manager to the offer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's drug; US judges halt healthcare bans for transgender youth and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's ...

 Global
2
FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023