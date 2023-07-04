PKH Ventures IPO subscribed just 65 pc on final day of offer

The initial share sale of construction and hospitality firm PKH Ventures was subscribed just 65 per cent on the last day of subscription on Tuesday.

The IPO received bids for 1,67,24,300 shares against 2,56,32,000 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The category for non-institutional investors got subscribed 1.67 times, while Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) quota received 99 per cent subscription and the portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 11 per cent.

The public issue of up to 2,56,32,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each had a fresh issue of up to 1,82,58,400 shares and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 73,73,600 shares by its promoter Pravin Kumar Agarwal.

The price range for the offer was fixed at Rs 140-148 a share.

The Mumbai-based company has three business verticals -- construction and management, hospitality, and management services.

The construction projects include residential and commercial buildings and miscellaneous projects including Delhi Police headquarters, a hydropower plant in Amritsar and Nagpur, and a food park.

It also owns and operates two hotels and manages one resort & spa at Aamby Valley, Lonavala. Besides, it owns and operates certain restaurants and Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) like Zebra Crossing, Mumbai Salsa, and Hardy's Burger under its brands.

IDBI Capital Markets is the manager to the offer.

