Left Menu

BJP appoints new state chiefs: G Kishan Reddy for Telangana; D Purandeshwari for AP; Marandi for Jharkhand; Sunil Jakhar for Punjab

In a mega organisational rejig ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday appointed new party presidents in four states.

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2023 18:29 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 18:29 IST
BJP appoints new state chiefs: G Kishan Reddy for Telangana; D Purandeshwari for AP; Marandi for Jharkhand; Sunil Jakhar for Punjab
BJP leader Sunil Jakhar and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a mega organisational rejig ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday appointed new party presidents in four states. BJP has appointed Union minister G Kishan Reddy as the party's state president of Telangana, replacing Bandi Sanjay; D Purandeshwari has been appointed as the state president of Andhra Pradesh; former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi becomes the state president of Jharkhand while Sunil Jakhar, former Congress leader, has been appointed as the party's state president of Punjab.

The party also appointed former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Kiran Kumar Reddy as a member of the party's National Executive Committee. As part of the organisational rejig, BJP appointed Etela Rajender, MLA and former Telangana minister as Chairman of the Election Management Committee of the party's state unit for the forthcoming Assembly Elections.

The announcement comes a day after PM Modi chaired a meeting of the Council of Ministers in the national capital. The BJP is gearing up for assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram to be held later this year as well for the next year's Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's drug; US judges halt healthcare bans for transgender youth and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's ...

 Global
2
FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023