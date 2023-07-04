States' debt cost continues to rise, nears 7.5 pc
States continue to pay higher interest rates to investors for their debt, with the latest weighted average cost rising to 7.46 per cent at Tuesday's auctions wherein nine states raised Rs 16,200 crore.
The weighted average cut-off/yield on state government securities (SGS) rose by 5 bps to 7.46 per cent in the auction held on Tuesday, from 7.41 per cent in the last weekly auction, despite a stable weighted average tenor of 16 years and the money raised was in line with the amount indicated for this week in the auction calendar, according to a note by Aditi Nayar, the chief economist at Icra Ratings. Accordingly, the spread between the 10-year SGS and 10-year government of India security yield eased mildly to 32 bps from 34 bps last week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Rs 16
- 200
- Icra Ratings
- Aditi Nayar
ALSO READ
Indian Army continues assistance to tourists stranded due to landslides in North Sikkim, rescues 300
Target is to have technology be 20 to 25 per cent of the Indian GDP by 2025-26: IT Minister Chandrasekhar
Kathmandu Mayor enforces ban on screening of Indian movies after 'Adipurush' dialogue controversy
US is courting India for its growing economic clout: Report
Joint India-US effort needed to address state-subsidised dominance of China’s strategic industries: First Solar CEO