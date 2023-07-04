Andhra CM lays foundation for revival of Chittoor dairy, says ex-CM Naidu destroyed cooperative units

Fulfilling his Padayatra promise, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone for the revival of the Chittoor Cooperative Dairy, on Tuesday, and made a Memorandum of Understanding with the representatives of Amul Dairy, which would invest Rs. 385 crore. In addition, CM Reddy also laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Medical College in Chittoor.

Addressing a huge public meeting after laying the foundation stone here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister came down heavily on former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu stating that the Naidu had orchestrated the destruction of Chittoor Dairy and finally closed it down in August 2002 to develop his family-owned Heritage. "Chittoor Dairy which was started as a chilling unit, had grown to process 2.5 to 3 lakh litres of milk daily by 1993 but during the ten years between 1992 and 2002, it was systematically pushed into losses by Chandrababu Naidu who started Heritage in 1992", said the Chief Minister.

"The conspiracy to run down Chittoor Dairy was so visible that while it suffered losses during the ten years, Heritage continued to grow with huge profits every year," he added. Further, he stated, "The Dairy was closed abruptly leaving lakhs of farmers in the lurch as the management kept pending huge amounts as arrears. The Government repaid the dues of Rs. 182 crore and Amul will invest Rs, 385 crore for its revival. It would provide direct employment to 5,000 people and indirect employment to 2 lakh people, benefiting 20 lakh dairy farmers in Rayalaseema".

Criticising Naidu, he added, "Not only the Chittoor Dairy, but Chandrababu also sold out several sugar factories and paper mills in cooperative sector and public sector units like Allwyn and Republic Forge to TDP leaders like Devender Goud, Nama Nageswara Rao for peanuts or closed them down taking kickbacks for encouraging private units". "However, for Chandrababu Naidu, there is no difference between father-in-law and farmer as he can back-stab anyone. Not only that, Ramoji Rao's (Indian businessman and head of Ramoji group) kin had created obstacles in the construction of Medical College here," he stated and appealed to the people to use their prudence in gauging the difference between the previous and his governance.

In response to the appeals of the local MLA Srinivasulu, the Chief Minister sanctioned Rs. 75 crores for developmental works in the Chittoor Corporation, agreed to construct Kapu Bhavan and sanctioned funds for constructing a road-over bridge. Significantly, District Collector S Shanmohan, Energy Minister P Ramachandra Reddy, Tourism Minister RK Roja, Animal Husbandry Minister S Appala Raju, MLA A Srinivasulu, and Amul Dairy Managing Director, Jayen Mehta also participated in the programme (ANI).

