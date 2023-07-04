Left Menu

Modi surname defamation case: Jharkhand HC directs that no coercive action be taken against Rahul Gandhi

Jharkhand High Court directed that no coercive action be taken against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Modi surname defamation case. The next hearing will be on August 16.

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2023 19:08 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 19:08 IST
Modi surname defamation case: Jharkhand HC directs that no coercive action be taken against Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand High Court directed that no coercive action be taken against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Modi surname defamation case. The next hearing will be on August 16. Earlier, an MP MLA court in Ranchi had ordered his personal appearance.

Rahul Gandhi, through his lawyers, had moved HC against the MP MLA court's direction on personal appearance. The case pertained to a remark Rahul Gandhi made on the surname 'Modi' while addressing a campaign event ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

At a rally in Karnataka's Kolar in April 2019, Rahul, in a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said, "How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?" Following his conviction, Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as an MP. As per the Supreme Court's ruling, any MP or MLA is automatically disqualified if convicted and sentenced to two years or more. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's drug; US judges halt healthcare bans for transgender youth and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's ...

 Global
2
FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023