Rouble plunges to 90 vs dollar for first time since March 2022

The Russian rouble slid to a more than 15-month low past 90 against the dollar on Tuesday, weighed down by domestic political concerns and strong demand for foreign currency in the face of limited supply. By 1338 GMT, the rouble was 1% weaker against the dollar at 89.47, after earlier hitting 90.04, its weakest since March 28, 2022.

It lost 1% to trade at 97.62 versus the euro and shed 1.5% against the yuan to 12.36, a more than 14-month low. The central bank sought to downplay the impact of the rouble's plunge on Tuesday, stating that there were no risks to financial stability and putting the sharp decline down to reduced export revenues combined with recovering imports.

Capital controls have helped insulate the rouble against geopolitics in the 16 months since Russia invaded Ukraine, but mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin's aborted march toward Moscow on June 24 reverberated through markets and raised questions about President Vladimir Putin's grip on power. The Bank of Russia's First Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudaeva said the bank for now saw no need to return to mandatory foreign currency sales, RIA news agency reported.

The rouble lost more than 9% in June and is down around 20% so far this year, making it one of the world's worst performing currencies. It is unlikely to find much room to strengthen over the coming 12 months, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, with analysts and economists expecting the Bank of Russia to raise interest rates in July and again later in the year as inflationary pressure intensifies.

The rouble failed to benefit from an increase in prices for Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, which was up 1.4% at $75.68 a barrel. Bank St Petersburg analysts said the rouble was unlikely to strengthen in the coming days, under pressure from a supply and demand imbalance on the FX market.

U.S. markets will be closed on Tuesday for the nation's Independence Day holiday. Russian stock indexes were lower.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.9% to 983.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was unchanged at 2,793.4 points.

