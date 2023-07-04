"Majority of NCP MLAs with me," claims Ajit Pawar after Maharashtra cabinet meeting

Days after leading a revolt and splitting NCP, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said that the majority of party MLAs are with him. After participating in the state cabinet meeting here, he told reporters, "There was nothing new as such. We and Chief Minister Shinde have worked together in the cabinet. We have experience with the cabinet. Most of them were ministers in that cabinet. BJP also has some ministers, like Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil. When he was in Congress, I worked with him. So it is nothing new. All works are properly going on. You should not worry at all, the majority of (NCP) MLAs are with me."

Earlier in the day, Ajit Pawar inaugurated a new Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) party office near Mantralaya in Mumbai. The NCP suffered a split after the party's working president, Ajit Pawar, along with some of his supporter MLAs joined the Maharashtra government. Also, Pawar, along with 8 MLAs, took oath as ministers in the state cabinet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)