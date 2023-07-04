Parents called to take necessary precaution to protect children

KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC, Nonhlanhla Khoza, has reiterated her call for parents and caregivers to take every necessary precaution to protect their children.

Khoza’s call comes after the tragic incident that occurred in Mandlanzini, Richards Bay, resulting in the loss of two young lives.

According to the reports, two-year-old Lwandoluhle Khetha and her eight-month-old sister Kwanelisiwe Khetha, lost their lives in a devastating house fire while left unattended by their father.

Khoza emphasised the importance of safeguarding children from various potential hazards, including drowning, poisoning and accidents within the home and community.

“We call upon parents and caregivers to assume responsibility for taking every necessary precaution to protect their children. We urge the public to redouble their efforts in creating a safe and nurturing environment for all children to thrive, grow and flourish.”

Khoza extended her deepest condolences to the Khetha family affected by the tragic incident.

She said the department remains committed to providing support, education and resources to parents, caregivers and communities to ensure the safety and well-being of all children.

A team of social workers has been dispatched by the department to provide psycho-social support to the grieving family.

The children were laid to rest on Sunday.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)