Delhi Police busts gang that wrote NEET exam in place of actual candidates

Delhi Police has busted a NEET exam gang that used to write exams in place of actual candidates. A student of AIIMS has also been apprehended.

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2023 19:49 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 19:49 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police has busted a gang that used to write the NEET exam in place of actual candidates. A student of AIIMS has also been apprehended. A senior officer of Delhi Police said that more arrests are expected. Two accused have been arrested by Delhi police so far, police said. A student of AIIMS was interrogated as to what was his role in the crime.

Earlier there was an allegation of getting AIIMS students to appear in the NEET exam across the country. Till now at three centres the instance of impersonation in examination has come to the fore. Senior Delhi Police officer said, "More arrests are expected in this case. One accused was caught by Delhi Police a few days ago. One accused has been caught now. Delhi Police has caught two people in this case till now." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

