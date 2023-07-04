Left Menu

3 Delhi-bound flights diverted to Lucknow, Amritsar

Flight UK836 from Chennai to Delhi and Flight UK960 from Mumbai to Delhi were diverted to Amritsar (ATQ) due to bad weather at Delhi Airport.

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2023 19:52 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 19:52 IST
3 Delhi-bound flights diverted to Lucknow, Amritsar
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three Delhi-bound flights were diverted on Tuesday owing to bad weather in the national capital. One flight was diverted to Lucknow and two flights were diverted to Amritsar according to airport sources.

Flight UK836 from Chennai to Delhi and Flight UK960 from Mumbai to Delhi were diverted to Amritsar (ATQ) due to bad weather at Delhi Airport. Both of the flights reached Amritsar at 3.30 pm and 3.40 pm respectively.

"Flight UK836 from Chennai to Delhi (MAA-DEL) has been diverted to Amritsar (ATQ) due to bad weather at Delhi airport and is expected to arrive in Amritsar at 1540hrs," the airlines said in a statement. "Flight UK960 from Mumbai to Delhi (BOM-DEL) has been diverted to Amritsar (ATQ) due to bad weather at Delhi Airport and is expected to arrive in Amritsar at 1530 hours," the airlines informed further.

Official information on the third flight is awaited. According to India Meteorological Department, Delhi will have a cloudy sky on July 4 and 5. The Delhites are to experience light to moderate rain or slight thundershowers on July 4 and 5.

And from 6 to 20 July, the sky in Delhi would remain cloudy with light rains showers, according to IMD. The India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted light to moderate rainfall till Wednesday in the Delhi-National Capital Region.

Light rainfall has been predicted in the Delhi-National Capital Region over the next two-three days, followed by light to moderate rains for the next three days, as per India Meteorological Department. Speaking to ANI, Naresh Kumar, Senior Scientist, IMD said, "So as of today, the monsoon has covered the entire country against its normal date of July 8. Monsoon has been particularly active over the northeastern states".

He said that heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted for northeastern states for the next five days. The southwest monsoon is now at an advanced stage and is active in the country, the Met Department stated earlier, adding that several states are expected to receive heavy rainfall over the next few days.

Amid unrelenting monsoon showers in Gujarat, several rivers and water bodies were overflowing, with several areas submerged. Incessant showers in Himachal Pradesh over the last week claimed the lives of more than 24 people -- either in rain-related or road accidents, according to the State Disaster Management Authority. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's drug; US judges halt healthcare bans for transgender youth and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's ...

 Global
2
FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023