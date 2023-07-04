"Will play role of opposition": Newly appointed Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar

Left Menu

Hours after being appointed as the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party Punjab unit, Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday said that his party will play the role of opposition in the border state.

Hours after being appointed as the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party Punjab unit, Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday said that his party will play the role of opposition in the border state. The new Punjab BJP chief told ANI that he is going to meet senior party leaders JP Nadda and BL Santosh among others on Wednesday.

"After meeting everyone, and following their directions, we have to work together," he said. Launching a scathing attack on Congress, he said, "Congress is responsible for being the opposition but they are compromising to save their lives. Today they (Congress) are not saying anything, because a thief cannot look eye to eye...CM Bhagwant Mann has clearly said that the opposition cannot look me in the eyes because they are involved in corruption...BJP will play the role of the Opposition in Punjab, I assure you that."

In a mega organisational rejig ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday appointed new party presidents in four states. BJP has appointed Sunil Jakhar as the party's state president of Punjab; D Purandeshwari has been appointed as the state president of Andhra Pradesh; former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi becomes the state president of Jharkhand while Union minister G Kishan Reddy has been appointed as the party's state president of Telangana, replacing Bandi Sanjay.

The party also appointed former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Kiran Kumar Reddy as a member of the party's National Executive Committee. As part of the organisational rejig, BJP appointed Etela Rajender, MLA and former Telangana minister as Chairman of the Election Management Committee of the party's state unit for the forthcoming Assembly Elections.

The announcement comes a day after PM Modi chaired a meeting of the Council of Ministers in the national capital. The BJP is gearing up for assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram to be held later this year as well for the next year's Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

