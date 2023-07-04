Manipur: Security concerns mount as 4 apprehended UNLF insurgents released on bail

Four suspected cadres of the banned insurgent group United National Liberation Front (UNLF), were released on bail, hours after they were apprehended from violence-hit Manipur, officials said. As per the officials, the militants were apprehended by the Manipur Valley counterinsurgency Police (MVCP) on June 19.

"The militants were found in possession of a 51mm mortar, raising serious concerns about their intentions. However, shockingly, all four individuals were released on bail within hours of their arrest, highlighting a disturbing trend that threatens the peace and security of Manipur," they said. The situation in Manipur has deteriorated significantly, prompting the deployment of over 95 columns of the Assam Rifles to restore law and order in the violence-hit region.

The state has been grappling with the complexities of banned Meitei insurgent groups like the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and UNLF, who are not only actively involved in instigating violence but also collaborating with common people to further their cause. The recovery of stolen weapons from the police armoury remains incomplete, exacerbating the gravity of the ongoing conflict as these weapons are being used with impunity in the areas affected by violence.

The efforts of the security forces to address the situation are being severely undermined by the blatant misuse of the law, particularly the rapid release of suspected insurgents found in possession of dangerous weapons. According to Assam Rifles, "This dangerous cycle of apprehension and release of perpetrators perpetuates the violence and threatens the safety of the local population." "It is imperative that the state police and other relevant authorities act swiftly to recover the remaining stolen weapons, prevent their misuse, and take stringent actions against the arrested insurgents who seek to disrupt the law and order of the state," they added. (ANI)

