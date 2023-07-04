Viral video shows man urinating on another man in Sidhi; case registered under NSA on CM Chouhan's order

On the instructions of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, a case was registered against a youth under the National Security Act after a video surfaced on social media purportedly showing a man urinating on another man in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district. The incident occurred in Kubri village in the district and the viral video shows the accused allegedly in an inebriated state urinating on the face of the man. The accused has been identified as Pravesh Shukla, a resident of Kubri village.

The victim has been identified as Dasmat Ravat (36), a resident of Karaundi village in the district. As soon as the video went viral on social media on Tuesday, CM Chouhan took cognizance of the matter and ordered strict action to be taken against the accused. He also ordered the NSA to be imposed against the accused.

"A viral video of Sidhi district has come to my notice. I have instructed the administration to arrest the accused and take strict action against him and also impose NSA," CM Chouhan wrote on twitter. According to the police, following the instruction of the chief minister, a case has been registered against the accused at Bahari police station in the district under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 294, 504, section 3(1) (r)(s) of SC/ST Act and NSA has also been imposed on him.

Priya Singh, Deputy SP, Sidhi said, "Action will be taken after ascertaining the facts about the video. It needs to be ascertained if a Dalit (man) was involved in the incident." Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress President Vikrant Bhuria claimed, "Today a very shameful incident has come in front of everyone. A BJP leader, Pravesh Shukla who is the MLA representative of a BJP MLA is urinating on a tribal youth. It shows their (BJP) mentality that no matter how well-wishers of the tribals they (BJP) pretend to be, in reality they are anti-tribal."

"Mostly the names of BJP leaders come to the fore in the matter of atrocities on tribal and this is the reason why Madhya Pradesh has become number one in terms of atrocities against tribal in the country. Because they (BJP) are not able to change their thinking," he added. He further targeted CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and said that the change would not appear by only making tribals wear slippers and riding them in the helicopter. You have to change your thinking, the people of BJP have to change their thinking. The entire BJP should apologise to the tribal community for this act, he said.

Refuting these allegations, Kedarnath Shukla, BJP MLA from Sidhi, Madhya Pradesh said, "He (the culprit in the video) is neither my representative nor an associate. He is not connected to BJP in any way. I am demanding strict action against the culprit." (ANI)

