Women robbed in north Delhi, auto driver arrested; Police looking for his accomplice

Delhi Police on Tuesday apprehended an auto driver who was involved in robbing two women after misguiding them and taking them to an isolated place near the old Iron Bridge

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Police on Tuesday apprehended an auto driver who was involved in robbing two women after misguiding them and taking them to an isolated place near the old Iron Bridge. Police are looking for the co-accused, who robbed the women.

A case has been registered at Kashmere Gate Police Station on the basis of the complaint of Rabiya,52, a resident of Mustafabad in Delhi. She hired the auto to go from Turkman Gate to her house. Police said that Rabiya alongwith her two sisters and a niece sat in the auto. The auto driver called a youth and gave him a place on the front seat.

The women opposed it but the auto driver told them that he will earn Rs 20-30 more. The women told the auto driver to take the Geeta Colony flyover route but he falsely stated that the way from Rajghat was blocked and took them towards old Iron bridge in north Delhi from the wrong side.

The police said he took them to an isolated place near Iron Bridge and the complainant and her sister were robbed by the youth, identified as Usman, who was seating with the driver. He threatened the women with a knife. The Police said that during the investigation it was found that the auto driver, identified as Anas Khan, was beaten by the public. The auto driver has been arrested. The police have obtained his one-day custody and are making efforts to arrest the co-accused. (ANI)

