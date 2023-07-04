Left Menu

Jharkhand: 6 dead, 3 injured after car falls into well

Six people were killed and three were left injured after a car fell into a well near Romi village under Padma block of Hazaribagh, according to the police.

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2023 21:22 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 21:20 IST
Jharkhand: 6 dead, 3 injured after car falls into well
6 died after car fell into well in Hazaribagh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Six people were killed and three were left injured after a car fell into a well near Romi village under Padma block of Hazaribagh, according to the police. "6 people were killed in the accident which took place at around 1:30 pm near Romi village under Padma Block of Hazaribagh. With the help of local police and villagers, immediately 3 people were rescued and sent to the hospital, said the police.

Reportedly, the driver lost control of the car on the National Highway-33, following this it hit a motorcycle and then fell into a well. Six people including a child died in the accident. The passengers were returning from Darbhanga after visiting Goddess Kali temple. They had gone to Darbhanga two days back. The passengers were a native of the Mandai village (Hazaribagh). Later, with the help of locals and the police, a crane was called and the car was taken out of the well. The injured are undergoing treatment at the Medical College hospital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's drug; US judges halt healthcare bans for transgender youth and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's ...

 Global
2
FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023