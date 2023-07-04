Jharkhand: 6 dead, 3 injured after car falls into well

Six people were killed and three were left injured after a car fell into a well near Romi village under Padma block of Hazaribagh, according to the police. "6 people were killed in the accident which took place at around 1:30 pm near Romi village under Padma Block of Hazaribagh. With the help of local police and villagers, immediately 3 people were rescued and sent to the hospital, said the police.

Reportedly, the driver lost control of the car on the National Highway-33, following this it hit a motorcycle and then fell into a well. Six people including a child died in the accident. The passengers were returning from Darbhanga after visiting Goddess Kali temple. They had gone to Darbhanga two days back. The passengers were a native of the Mandai village (Hazaribagh). Later, with the help of locals and the police, a crane was called and the car was taken out of the well. The injured are undergoing treatment at the Medical College hospital. (ANI)

