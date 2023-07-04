Left Menu

Wide cracks appear in Uttarakhand's Mastari village after heavy rain

Mastari is located 10 kilometres from Uttarkashi district headquarters and the rainwater streams have started bursting from the houses.

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2023 21:31 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 21:31 IST
Wide cracks appear in Uttarakhand's Mastari village after heavy rain
Wide cracks appear in Wide cracks appear in Uttarakhand's Mastari village after heavy rain (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Wide cracks have appeared in the roads and walls of several homes in Uttarakhand's Mastari village following heavy rain in the area. Mastari is located 10 kilometres from Uttarkashi district headquarters and the rainwater streams have started bursting from the houses.

Earlier this year, many residential and commercial buildings in Joshimath developed cracks due to land subsidence due to which many people had to be relocated from their houses to safe buildings. And a number of commercial buildings also had to be demolished. The Uttarakhand government also announced relief packages worth crores for the affected families of Joshimath.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) on January 28 informed that 863 buildings with cracks had been noticed due to the disaster. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's drug; US judges halt healthcare bans for transgender youth and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's ...

 Global
2
FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023