Union Minister Pralhad Joshi chairs meeting with various ministries, departments ahead of Monsoon session

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi (Photo: Twitter/@JoshiPralhad). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of the Parliament Monsoon session, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday chaired a meeting with secretaries of various ministries and departments. "Chaired a meeting with Secretaries of various Ministries and Departments along with my ministerial colleague Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal ji and V Muraleedharan ji. Held discussion on legislative business for the upcoming #MonsoonSession of the Parliament," Pralhad Joshi tweeted.

Earlier on Saturday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi announced that the monsoon session of Parliament will begin on July 20. The session is slated to continue till August 11, he said.

"Monsoon Session, 2023 of Parliament will commence from 20th July and continue till 11th August. Urge all parties to contribute towards productive discussions on Legislative Business and other items during the Monsoon Session," Joshi tweeted. He said that there will be a total of 17 sittings in this session lasting 23 days.

"I appeal to all parties to contribute constructively to the legislative and other business of Parliament during the session," the union minister said. Union Minister of State Meenakshi Lekhi on Monday said that the Monsoon Session of Parliament will start in the old building.

Opposition parties are also gearing up to take on the government on a host of issues. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

