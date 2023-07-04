Left Menu

UK's FTSE 100 inches lower as industrials dip; healthcare stocks rebound

Industrial metal miners slipped 0.2%, tracking losses in base metal prices as weak economic data from top consumer China stoked demand concerns. Limiting declines, the pharmaceuticals and biotech sector gained 1.2%, buoyed by a rebound in shares of AstraZeneca.

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-07-2023 21:52 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 21:49 IST
UK's FTSE 100 inches lower as industrials dip; healthcare stocks rebound
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's FTSE 100 edged lower on Tuesday, as weakness in industrial stocks on recessionary worries and financial shares outweighed a rebound in healthcare stocks.

The blue-chip index ended 0.1% lower after a range-bound session, while the midcap FTSE 250 index added 0.1%. Industrial sectors including construction and aerospace and defence led declines, down nearly 1% each.

"The fears for recession have been increasing after the UK PMI (purchasing managers' index) numbers and that's why industrials in general might have been down," said Anthi Tsouvali, multi-asset strategist at State Street Global Markets. Data on Monday showed the pace of decline in Britain's manufacturing sector steepened in June and optimism faded despite weakening price pressures.

UK banks added to the dour mood, down 0.7%, with British finance minister Jeremy Hunt backing financial regulator FCA to ensure banks are passing on better savings rates to consumers. Industrial metal miners slipped 0.2%, tracking losses in base metal prices as weak economic data from top consumer China stoked demand concerns.

Limiting declines, the pharmaceuticals and biotech sector gained 1.2%, buoyed by a rebound in shares of AstraZeneca. The index fell more than 5% on Monday. The FTSE 100 is up less than 1% so far for the year on concerns around a global economic slowdown and towering inflation prompting more monetary policy tightening.

Sainsbury's dropped 1.8% after Britain's second-largest supermarket group reported quarterly results, with one analyst noting competition woes hurting shares. The travel and leisure sector that houses major airlines added 0.4% after industry bellwether Ryanair reported record monthly traffic in June.

Helping gains on the sub-index, Wizz Air Holdings advanced 2.4% after the low-cost airline recorded a 22.5% increase in passengers for June. Dunelm Group lost 4.3% after RBC cut the homeware retailer's rating to "underperform" from "sector perform".

Trading in the session was light as most of Wall Street was closed for the Independence Day holiday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
IDFC First Bank shares fall 4 pc; IDFC climbs nearly 2 pc post merger announcement

IDFC First Bank shares fall 4 pc; IDFC climbs nearly 2 pc post merger announ...

 India
3
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global
4
Samsung to be presenting partner at TwitchCon Paris 2023 gaming convention

Samsung to be presenting partner at TwitchCon Paris 2023 gaming convention

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023