Maharashtra accident: PM Modi expresses grief, announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia

"The accident in Dhule, Maharashtra is saddening. Condolences to the bereaved families. Prayers with the injured for a quick recovery. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted quoting PM Modi.

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2023 22:23 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 22:23 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of those who were killed in the accident in Maharashtra's Dhule district Earlier today, seven people were killed and 28 others were injured after a container allegedly rammed into several vehicles in Maharashtra's Dhule district, police said.

He has also announced Rs 50,000 to those who were injured in the mishap.

This is the second major accident in Maharashtra after 25 passengers were killed after a vehicle caught fire on the Samruddhi-Mahamarg Expressway in Buldhana City earlier this week. The accident took place in Shirpur taluka of Dhule district.

"Seven people died and 28 others were injured after a container hit several vehicles and later got overturned," Maharashtra Highway Police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

