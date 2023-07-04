Left Menu

"All aspects would be looked into...": Uttarakhand CM Dhami on proposed Uniform Civil Code

Dhami said suggestions have been taken from over 2.35 lakh people, religious and other organisations concerning UCC

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2023 22:35 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 22:35 IST
Uttarakahnd CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said that the expert panel has prepared a draft of the Uniform Civil Code with wide deliberation. He said suggestions have been taken from intellectuals and experts and all aspects would be looked into before any decision is taken.

Dhami said suggestions have been taken from over 2.35 lakh people, religious and other organisations. "They have drafted this as per the conditions and requirements of Uttarakhand. It is the first state where this is being done. So, they must have kept all aspects in mind," Dhami said.

He also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the capital and discussed development projects regarding the state. Dhami had said that UCC will be implemented soon in Uttarakhand.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister met Home Minister Amit Shah late Monday. There are suggestions that the Uttarakhand UCC draft could be a template for any bill planned by the Centre.

The UCC entails having a common law applicable to all religious communities in matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption. (ANI)

