Left Menu

Nagaland: Massive rockslide kills 2, severely injures 3 in Dimapur

Two died and three got severely injured in a massive rockslide that occurred at Chumoukedima in Dimapur, on Tuesday evening.

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2023 22:53 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 22:53 IST
Nagaland: Massive rockslide kills 2, severely injures 3 in Dimapur
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two died and three were severely injured in a massive rockslide that occurred at Chumoukedima in Dimapur, on Tuesday evening. "The incident occurred before 5:30 pm on Tuesday beyond the Old Chumoukedima police check gate at Dimapur. Four vehicles were damaged. One died on the spot while three were rescued and sent to the referral hospital in Dimapur. However, one succumbed to his injuries at the hospital", Kevithuto Sophie, Commissioner of Police, Dimapur told ANI.

"Two casualties and three seriously injured. Although, they have not been identified yet", added the Police Commissioner. The police officer stated, "The traffic was stuck for a long because of the rockslide. On receiving the information, the traffic personnel rushed to the spot. Some officers also went to the hospital for further particulars of the deceased and the injured ones. They are yet to identify the number of males and females."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
IDFC First Bank shares fall 4 pc; IDFC climbs nearly 2 pc post merger announcement

IDFC First Bank shares fall 4 pc; IDFC climbs nearly 2 pc post merger announ...

 India
3
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global
4
Samsung to be presenting partner at TwitchCon Paris 2023 gaming convention

Samsung to be presenting partner at TwitchCon Paris 2023 gaming convention

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023