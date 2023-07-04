Left Menu

CM Yogi expresses deep sorrow over loss of lives in Mathura road accident

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the loss of lives in the road accident in Mathura district

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the loss of lives in the road accident in Mathura district. The Chief Minister directed the district administration officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

CM Yogi Adityanath wished for the speedy recovery of the injured. Four pilgrims were killed and 16 others injured in a collision between a car and a tractor-trolley on Agra-Delhi national highway in Mathura on Monday. (ANI)

