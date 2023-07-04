SC to hear Teesta Setalvad's plea against Gujarat HC order tomorrow

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Wednesday plea of activist Teesta Setalvad seeking bail after Gujarat High Court rejected her regular bail and directed her to surrender immediately in a case of alleged fabrication of evidence in relation to the 2002 Gujarat riots. A bench of Justices BR Gavai, AS Bopanna and Dipankar Datta will hear the plea tomorrow.

On Saturday, Supreme Court stayed the Gujarat High Court order for a week and granted protection from arrest to Setalvad. In a special sitting, a three-judge bench headed by Justice BR Gavai stayed for seven days the order of the Gujarat High Court which asked her to surrender immediately while rejecting her regular bail plea.

Granting interim protection from arrest for seven days to Setalvad, the bench said, "The single judge ought to have granted some time... We stay the order of the single bench for a period of one week." While giving the judgement Supreme Court observed that "we are sorry to say the single judge was totally wrong in not granting interim protection even for one week."

When this court has granted interim bail, extending it by a week would have been ideal, observed Supreme Court. Solicitor General said that it's not an ordinary case; somebody takes institutions for a joy ride. The country and state were maligned for decades. She wrote to Geneva, the SG said.

Supreme Court asked Solicitor General, "Her conduct may be reprehensible, but today we are considering whether a person should be stripped of liberty even for a day?" Supreme Court further observed that she was on bail for 10 months and asked about the urgency of taking her into custody? (ANI)

