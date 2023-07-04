Yashpal Singh Tomar assumes charge as new director of RailTel Corporation of India Limited

Yashpal Singh Tomar, on Tuesday, assumed the charge as new Director (Network Planning and Marketing-NPM) of RailTel Corporation of India Limited (RCIL), a Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Railways. Prior to this posting, Tomar was working as Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Palakkad Division of Southern Railway Zone of Indian Railways.

Yashpal Singh Tomar, an IIT alumnus, belongs to the 1991 batch of the Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineers (IRSSE). This is the second stint of Tomar in RailTel. In his earlier stint, he worked at RailTel's Secunderabad Regional office on deputation as Group General Manager. Tomar has diverse experience working in Projects and Construction over various capacities in Central Railway, North Central Railway and South Central Railway, RDSO (Research Designs and Standards Organisation), Lucknow and IRISET (Indian Railways Institute of Signal Engineering and Telecommunications), Secunderabad.

After taking over the new charge Tomar said, "I am honoured to assume the responsibility of Director/NPM in this PSU. I look forward to working with the team and contributing to the growth of the company. Railtel has positioned itself to take advantage of the present phase in India's ambitious digital transformation story which is going to further accelerate digitization in all walks of life. My company will continue to focus on its core areas and constantly explore new business opportunities with a view to enhancing its revenue stream. We will continue to work on future-ready Network Planning and Marketing strategies." It is notable that RailTel, a Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure & ICT Solutions & Services providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optic fibre network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.

With its Pan India high-capacity network, RailTel is working towards creating a knowledge society at various fronts and has been selected for the implementation of various mission mode projects for the Government of India in the telecom field. RailTel offers a bundle of services like MPLS VPN, Telepresence, leased line, Tower Co-location, and Data centre services. (ANI)

