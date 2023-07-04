Left Menu

J-K: Special Investigation Unit presents chargesheet against terrorist associate, active terrorist in Srinagar

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU)-II Srinagar presented a chargesheet before a National Investigation Agency Court here against a terrorist associate and an active terrorist, officials said on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2023 23:27 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 23:27 IST
J-K: Special Investigation Unit presents chargesheet against terrorist associate, active terrorist in Srinagar
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU)-II Srinagar presented a chargesheet before a National Investigation Agency Court here against a terrorist associate and an active terrorist, officials said on Tuesday. The case was registered on January 10, 2023, after one person on a two-wheeler was intercepted by police officials at a checkpoint at Regal Chowk, Srinagar.

The police officials found the person identified as Farzan Ferooz transporting 'objectionable' items with him in a blue bag on the scooter. He could not provide any justification for carrying said items. Accordingly, a case FIR number 02/2023 under relevant sections of law was registered at Kothibagh police station and an investigation was initiated, officials said. During the course of the investigation, it was found that the said person was transporting the Heroine, Rs 9,50,000, LeT terror outfit letter pad pages /matrix sheet on the instance of LeT terrorist operating from Pakistan namely Owais Ahmed Mir in order to conduct terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

The investigation also revealed that one motorcycle was found utilising in terrorist activities. Accordingly, the said motorcycle was attached under section 25 UA (P) Act. During the further course of the investigation, the search of the absconding accused person was conducted and it was found that the said accused person identified as Owais Ferroz (active terrorist) son of Ferooz Ahmed Mir resident of Frestibal Pampore A/P Pakistan is concealing himself in order to avoid arrest in the cases registered against him.

The report in this connection has been submitted to the Hon'ble court for initiation of proclamation proceedings against the accused person so that proceedings under sections 82 & 83 CRPC could be initiated, SIU said in a statement. The investigation of the case has been closed under section 173 CRPC however, the involvement of other accused cannot be overruled, therefore investigation will remain to continue under section 173(8) CRPC, the statement added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
IDFC First Bank shares fall 4 pc; IDFC climbs nearly 2 pc post merger announcement

IDFC First Bank shares fall 4 pc; IDFC climbs nearly 2 pc post merger announ...

 India
3
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global
4
Samsung to be presenting partner at TwitchCon Paris 2023 gaming convention

Samsung to be presenting partner at TwitchCon Paris 2023 gaming convention

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023