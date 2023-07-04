MP CM Chouhan launches Mukhyamantri Sikho Kamao Yojana

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday launched the 'Mukhyamantri Sikho Kamao Yojana' (Learn and Earn Scheme) with a single click at Ravindra Bhawan in the state capital Bhopal. CM Chouhan also did the registration of a student on the portal of the scheme on the occasion.

Addressing the program, CM Chouhan told the students present there, "The relationship between me and you is not that of the CM and the student. We have a bond of love. We have the relationships of hearts. I love you all very much. It is my life's mission to build your better future." There was a time when schools used to run under a tree, students used to carry a rope and used to study sitting on it. The government made the effort that the school should at least have a building, he said.

"Earlier, teachers were not regular in government schools. We ended this culture and appointed regular teachers in the government schools. There are many children who belong to economically weak families and do not have enough money for higher studies. So, they only have to get good marks and Mama (referring to himself) will pay the fees for IIT, IIM or even abroad studies," the chief minister said. Talking about employment generation in the state, CM Chouhan said, "First is a government job, I have announced that 1 lakh people will be recruited in a year. The recruitment of 55,000 have been done, it will reach up to 1 Lakh before August 15. Government job recruitment will continue."

Secondly, there are different schemes for self-employment in Madhya Pradesh, one of them is Udham Kranti Yojana and the bank will provide a loan upto Rs 50 Lakh for the same, he said. Chouhan further added, "I was thinking of making a plan that would give the children a chance to learn. So, Global skill centres are being set up in different districts in the state. Today, I have come to give wings to the students so that they can fly high in the sky. That's why we made the Mukhyamantri Sikho Kamao Yojana (Learn and Earn Scheme) and there are 700 different types of works in it. A portal has been prepared for that and candidates can apply in it according to their interest."

The students will also be provided a stipend for learning the skill under the Yojana. The class 12th pass student will be given Rs 8000 a month and an ITI pass student will get Rs 8500 a month. Similarly, diploma students will get a stipend of Rs 9000 and students who have passed graduation or higher qualification will be given Rs 10,000 a month, the CM said. Besides, he also explained the eligibility for the scheme and said that the candidate should be between 18 years and 29 years, secondly the candidate should be a permanent resident of Madhya Pradesh. The third requirement is the candidate should have the educational qualification of class 12th, ITI pass or above and fourth the E-KYC should have done on Samagra portal. (ANI)

