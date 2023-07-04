Left Menu

UP CM mourns deaths due to lightning in Azamgarh, Ghazipur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday, expressed grief over the deaths that occurred in the Azamgarh and Ghazipur districts, due to lightning.

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2023 23:42 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 23:42 IST
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday expressed grief over the deaths that occurred in the Azamgarh and Ghazipur districts, due to lightning strikes. The Chief Minister also announced a relief amount of Rs 4 lakh for the deceased's family members. In addition, he also directed for the proper treatment of the injured.

Earlier today, lightning struck Azamgarh and Ghazipur. Further details awaited. (ANI)

