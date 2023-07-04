UP CM mourns deaths due to lightning in Azamgarh, Ghazipur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday expressed grief over the deaths that occurred in the Azamgarh and Ghazipur districts, due to lightning strikes. The Chief Minister also announced a relief amount of Rs 4 lakh for the deceased's family members. In addition, he also directed for the proper treatment of the injured.

Earlier today, lightning struck Azamgarh and Ghazipur. Further details awaited. (ANI)

