Delhi: Devotees throng Gauri Shankar temple in Chandni Chowk on first day of Sawan

Devotees on Tuesday thronged Shree Gauri Shankar Temple in Delhi's Chandni Chowk to offer prayers on the first day of 'Sawan' month. This year, Sawan will last for two months. It started on July 4 and will go on till August 31. It would be 59 days long and there would be eight Mondays instead of four.

The priest at the temple informed that adequate arrangements have been made so that devotees do not face any issues while visiting the temple. Deputy Commissioner of Police of Northeast, Joy N Tirkey said that around 960 civil defence officials will be there and 15 companies of outside force will be deployed in view of the auspicious month.

"The next few days are going to be challenging for us. We are deploying around 1000 police officials. Around 960 civil defence officials will be there and 15 companies of outside force will be deployed. A safe corridor will be made for the Kanwar Yatris. All preparations have been done. Around 25 drones will also be used strategically," the DCP said. In the Hindu calendar, 'Sawan', also known as 'Shravan, is the fifth month of the Hindu lunar calendar and one of the holiest months of the year. This year, the Shravan period stretches for two months instead of the usual one-month period. Previously, an almost two-month-long Shravan period was observed approximately 19 years ago.

Kanwariyas (pilgrims) visit places like Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch holy water from River Ganga and then worship Lord Shiva with it. Additionally, the Kanwar Yatra is a significant ritual during the month of Sawan. People gather water from sacred rivers for this rite and place it in little mud pots known as Kanwars. Devotees don saffron-coloured clothes while carrying the holy water and walk on foot to visit temples dedicated to Lord

Shiva. Devotees who are termed Kanwariyas visit places like Haridwar, Gaumukh, and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch the holy water of the River Ganga and then worship the God with that water. This year, Sawan commenced on July 4 and will continue till August 31. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)