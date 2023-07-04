Left Menu

Delhi govt to set up 200 Kanwar camps across city

"East Delhi, North East Delhi, and Shahdara districts are the entry points for Kanwariyas in Delhi. Therefore, 85 camps are being set up in these three districts so that Kanwariyas do not face any difficulties," the release stated.

Sharing the information, Revenue Minister Atishi said, "On the instructions of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Kanwar camps are being set up throughout Delhi for the convenience of Kanwariyas, where all necessary facilities will be ensured for them." The Kanwar camps will have water-proof tents, furniture, toilets, water supply, medical facilities, and other necessary amenities for the Kanwariyas. It has been shared that all district administrations have been instructed to ensure the safety and essential steps for the convenience of Kanwariyas.

It is to be noted that during the month of Sawan, millions of devotees visit Haridwar to fetch holy water. In such a scenario, the Delhi government sets up Kanwar camps in various locations across the capital. The release further stated that these camps provide all the necessary facilities for the Kanwariyas to rest and stay. This year too, the Kejriwal government is setting up approximately 200 Kanwar camps in Delhi for the convenience of Kanwariyas, which is about 2 dozen more compared to last year.

Revenue Minister Atishi stated that during this sacred month of Sawan, the Kejriwal government is making all the necessary arrangements for the service, convenience, and security of Shiv devotee Kanwariyas. Instructions have been given to all district administrations to be on alert so that Kanwariyas do not face any kind of problems in Delhi. She further shared that East Delhi, North East Delhi, and Shahdara districts serve as the entry-exit points for Kanwariyas in Delhi. Therefore, the highest number of 85 camps are being set up in these areas so that crowd management can be easily handled even with a large number of Kanwariyas arriving.

Moreover, local dispensaries have been connected to the Kanwar camps to provide facilities for the Kanwariyas. CATS ambulances have been added for any emergency. Hospitals have been given specific instructions to make special arrangements for the treatment of Kanwariyas, the release said. The Revenue Minister has asked officials to ensure the safety and convenience of Kanwariyas during the sacred month of Sawan, with no compromises in serving Lord Shiva's devotees. (ANI)

