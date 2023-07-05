Mexico corn production estimated at 28.5 million T in 2023 - ag ministry
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 05-07-2023 02:19 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 01:15 IST
- Country:
- Mexico
Mexico corn production is estimated to reach 28.5 million metric tons this year, the country's agriculture ministry said on Tuesday.
The production, which represents both white and yellow corn, marks growth of more than 2 million metric tons, the ministry said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement