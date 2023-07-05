Japan to prepare for August start of Fukushima water release - Nikkei
Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2023 02:14 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 02:14 IST
The Japanese government is looking to start the release of treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant as early as in August after receiving a stamp of approval from the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog, the Nikkei reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement