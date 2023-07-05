Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy warns France's Macron about Russian "provocations" at nuclear plant

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that he had warned his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, about attempts by Moscow to stage "dangerous provocations" at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant occupied for a year by Russian troops.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that he had warned his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, about attempts by Moscow to stage "dangerous provocations" at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant occupied for a year by Russian troops. "I warned my colleague that the occupation troops are preparing dangerous provocations at the Zaporizhzhia (nuclear plant)," Zelenskiy tweeted of his telephone call with Macron.

"We agreed to keep the situation under maximum control together with the IAEA," he said, referring to the U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency. Ukraine and Russia accused each other on Tuesday of plotting to attack the plant, Europe's largest nuclear facility.

