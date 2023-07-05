PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 5
Headlines - Bank of England considers forcing foreign banks to replace branches with subsidiaries - Thames Water faces resistance in 1 bln pound investor cash call, says Ofwat chief - Airbus moves ahead with UK lightweight wing programme - Nato extends Jens Stoltenberg's term as secretary-general Overview - The Bank of England is looking at contentious plans to force more international banks to set up subsidiaries in the UK.
- Airbus is moving ahead with plans to develop a lightweight wing in the UK for the next generation of its best-selling A320 airliners as the group looks to maintain its lead over U.S. rival Boeing. - Nato has extended Jens Stoltenberg's term as secretary-general of the military alliance by another year, as allies decided against a change in leadership amid the war in Ukraine.
