Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 5

Headlines - Bank of England considers forcing foreign banks to replace branches with subsidiaries - Thames Water faces resistance in 1 bln pound investor cash call, says Ofwat chief - Airbus moves ahead with UK lightweight wing programme - Nato extends Jens Stoltenberg's term as secretary-general Overview - The Bank of England is looking at contentious plans to force more international banks to set up subsidiaries in the UK.

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2023 05:07 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 05:07 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 5

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines - Bank of England considers forcing foreign banks to replace branches with subsidiaries - Thames Water faces resistance in 1 bln pound investor cash call, says Ofwat chief - Airbus moves ahead with UK lightweight wing programme - Nato extends Jens Stoltenberg's term as secretary-general

Overview - The Bank of England is looking at contentious plans to force more international banks to set up subsidiaries in the UK. - Thames Water needs billions of pounds more in cash at a time when investors lack the "appetite" to put more money in the industry, the water regulator said on Tuesday.

- Airbus is moving ahead with plans to develop a lightweight wing in the UK for the next generation of its best-selling A320 airliners as the group looks to maintain its lead over U.S. rival Boeing. - Nato has extended Jens Stoltenberg's term as secretary-general of the military alliance by another year, as allies decided against a change in leadership amid the war in Ukraine.

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global
3
IDFC First Bank shares fall 4 pc; IDFC climbs nearly 2 pc post merger announcement

IDFC First Bank shares fall 4 pc; IDFC climbs nearly 2 pc post merger announ...

 India
4
Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023