Delhi LG declares electricity as essential services, extends ban on power employees' strikes

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has declared the services related to electricity as essential and prohibited the strike by engineers and electricity employees of BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL), BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL), Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL), DTL, IPGCL and PPCL. A notification was issued in this regard on July 3 which declared electricity as essential services.

"Lt. Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, in the exercise of Powers, conferred upon him under section 3 read with section 4A of the Haryana Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1974 (Haryana Act No. 40 of 1974) as extended to the National Capital Territory of Delhi, vide Govt. of India, Ministry of Home Affairs Notification No. GSR 526 (E) dated 30.7.93, hereby declares the above said services as essential services," the official notification read. According to the notification the ban on the power service providers in Delhi has been extended for another period of six months with effect from July 4 to January 3, 2024.

"It prohibits the strike by Engineers and Electricity Employees (both on the rolls as well as outsourced/contractual) of BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL), BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL), Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) & DTL, IPGCL, PPCL (Govt. Power Corporation), the power service providers in Delhi for another period of six months w.e.f. 04.07.2023 upto 03.01.2024," it read. Earlier a similar notification was issued by Delhi LG in this regard on January 2 which was in effect till July 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

